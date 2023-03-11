Two peddlers held in Bilga

Phagwara, March 10
The Bilga police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said 11 grams of heroin, 136 intoxicant tablets and Rs 20,500 of drug money were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Satvir Singh alias Lovely and Surindar Pal alias Shindi, residents of Sango Wal village.
The police also impounded a car in which the accused were travelling with the contraband. The SHO said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism
Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...