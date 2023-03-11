Two peddlers held in Bilga

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 10

The Bilga police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said 11 grams of heroin, 136 intoxicant tablets and Rs 20,500 of drug money were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Satvir Singh alias Lovely and Surindar Pal alias Shindi, residents of Sango Wal village.

The police also impounded a car in which the accused were travelling with the contraband. The SHO said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.