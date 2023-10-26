Two persons go missing

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 25

A 21-year-old girl has been missing for the past 11 days. Investigating officer (IO) Nachatar Singh said the girl had been identified as Payal of Patt Bhilai, Bilga village. In her complaint to the police, the victim’s said her daughter went outside on October 14, but did not return home. A missing report had been registered.

In another case, the Nakodar Sadar police registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a 28-year-old youth, Manpreet Mani of Chak Kalan village.

#Phagwara