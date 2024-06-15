Two POs arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said the accused was identified as Manmit Kumar Bhanot, a resident of Khiva village. He was wanted in a case of assault. The Lohian Khas police arrested another PO identified as Sukhpreet Singh, wanted in a case of assault, said investigating officer Avtar Singh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara