Two POs arrested

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO). Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said the accused was identified as Manmit Kumar Bhanot, a resident of Khiva village. He was wanted in a case of assault. The Lohian Khas police arrested another PO identified as Sukhpreet Singh, wanted in a case of assault, said investigating officer Avtar Singh.
