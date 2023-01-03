Two POs fall in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

The city police on Monday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases. The accused have been identified as Sodi Nahar, a resident of Mohalla Karar Khan in Jalandhar, and Kuldeep Singh of Dhilwan village in Rama Mandi. According to the police, Sodi was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 21, 61and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at police division number 2 in 2020. He had been absconding for the last two years. Kuldeep was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 452, 379B of the Indian Penal Code at the Rama Mandi police station in September 2019. He was declared PO by the local court last year on November 19.