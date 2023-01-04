Two POs fall in police net

Jalandhar, January 3
The rural police on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in drug smuggling related cases. The accused have been identified as Chandan alias Aman Chadla, a resident of Garhshankar, district Hoshiarpur and Parminder Singh, a resident of Lakhad Kalan village in Kapurthala.
According to the police, Chandan was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at the Goraya police station in 2017. He had been absconding for the last four years. Parminder was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at Lambra police station in April 2019. He was declared PO by alocal court on December 17 last year.
