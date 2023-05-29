Two POs fall in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, may 28

The Sadar police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases. The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Jamsher Khas and Harbansh Lal, a resident of Dharampura Abadi village.

Sadar SHO Bharat Masih said Sunny was wanted in a case registered against him under sections 379, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in 2021, while Harbansh Lal was wanted in a case of 2015, registered under Sections 324,148,149 and 506 of the IPC. He said the police had been looking out for them for the last many years. He said following a tip-off, both were arrested from their residences on Sunday.