Two POs held for murdering kabaddi player

Two POs held for murdering kabaddi player

The Nakodar police have arrested two proclaimed offenders on the charge of murdering prominent kabaddi player Sandeep Singh. SHO Baljindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Punit Kumar of Mohalla Aman Nagar, Jalandhar, and Narindar Kumar, alias Lali,...
Updated At : 04:10 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
The Nakodar police have arrested two proclaimed offenders on the charge of murdering prominent kabaddi player Sandeep Singh.

SHO Baljindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Punit Kumar of Mohalla Aman Nagar, Jalandhar, and Narindar Kumar, alias Lali, a resident of Gobind Nagar near Guja Peer, Jalandhar. Angrej Singh of Nangal Ambian village had complained to the police that his brother Sandeep Singh, a prominent kabaddi player, came to Mallian Kalan village with his team to participle in a tournament on March 14, 2022.

He had said in his complaint that around 6 PM, five car-borne armed persons indiscriminately fired at his brother who fell on the ground, bleeding profusely. The accused again fired some gunshots at his brother who succumbed to his injuries in a clinic, adding the accused opened fire while fleeing and injured two more persons.

The SHO said a case under Sections 302 (murder) 307 (attempt to murder) 120-B (criminal conspiracy) 212, 216 (Harbouring an offender)

201 (destroying evidence of crime) 482 (using false property mark) 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused who were declared PO.

