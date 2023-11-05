Two POs land in police net

Phagwara, November 4
The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few days.
Station House Officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Moti Pur village. He was wanted in a case of selling hooch registered in 2017 and was declared a PO recently.
The Shahkot police have also arrested a PO, identified as Dharminder Singh, alias Patloo, a resident of Mein Wal Moulvian village, said IO Pardeep Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app
Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...
AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...