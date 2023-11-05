Two POs land in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 4

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few days.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Moti Pur village. He was wanted in a case of selling hooch registered in 2017 and was declared a PO recently.

The Shahkot police have also arrested a PO, identified as Dharminder Singh, alias Patloo, a resident of Mein Wal Moulvian village, said IO Pardeep Kumar.

#Phagwara