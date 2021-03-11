Two POs, two thieves nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

The Jalandhar rural police nabbed two proclaimed offenders (POs) and two thieves here on Friday. Of the two POs, one was nabbed in a case registered under the NDPS Act and the other one under the Excise Act.

Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa, a resident of Sangh Dhesian, who had been booked on February 2, 2019, under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and had been declared PO on October 19, 2021, was nabbed by Mehatpur police. Similarly, Jaswir Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Mehtu, who had been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act and had been declared a PO, was also nabbed by the police.

Similarly, the police nabbed two thieves near Dhugra along the GT Road while patrolling. The stolen shuttering plates (six) were recovered from them by the police.

The thieves were identified as Ashok, alias Meeta, and Rakesh, alias Bhudi, residents of Shahkot, with the stolen items. Both were nabbed when a police team intercepted a motorcycle (PB08 CP 8243).

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against the duo at the Mehatpur police station.