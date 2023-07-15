Two proclaimed offenders held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last few months. The accused identified as Kuldeep Singh of Sang Wal village is wanted in a case of illicit liquor registered in 2020. He was declared PO in 2022. In another case, the Shahkot police have arrested PO Gurmail Singh Kala of Thooth Garh village. OC

Man arrested for murder bid

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief and rioting. The suspect was identified as Sandip Sabharwal, alias Baddia, of Chuheki village. Balvir Chand of Bhandal Himmat village had complained to the police that suspect barged into his saloon and attacked him and his colleagues with sharp weapons and damaged his bike.

#Phagwara