Two Punjab wrestlers shine on national stage

Two promising wrestlers from Punjab have made headlines with their recent achievements in national-level competitions, showcasing the region’s growing prowess in the sport.

Vishal Kumar, a wrestler from Rai Pur Dabla Olympic Wrestling Academy in Panpura, has been selected to represent Punjab in the 74 kg weight category at the upcoming Senior National Wrestling Championship.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad from December 10 to 14, 2025. Kumar’s selection marks a significant milestone in his athletic career and reflects the rigorous training and discipline fostered at his academy.

In another notable accomplishment, William Sidhu clinched a silver medal at the National School Games held in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Competing in the 130 kg Greco-Roman category, Sidhu’s performance earned him national recognition and further solidified his status as one of Punjab’s rising wrestling talents.

Both athletes have been commended by their coaches and local sports authorities for their dedication and achievements. Their success is seen as a testament to the growing infrastructure and support for wrestling in Punjab. The community eagerly awaits their continued progress and hopes their victories inspire more youth to pursue excellence in sports.