Home / Jalandhar / Two RBL Finserve employees arrested for fake robbery in Sultanpur Lodhi

Two RBL Finserve employees arrested for fake robbery in Sultanpur Lodhi

Police recover ₹2.65 lakh from the accused

Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 07:42 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
The police have unearthed a case in which two RBL Finserve Limited employees allegedly staged a fake robbery to siphon off the bank’s collection money. The police have arrested both accused and recovered cash and other equipment from their possession.

According to police officials, the action was taken as part of the police’s ongoing drive against criminal elements and snatchers under the directions of SSP Gaurav Toora, and under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharendra Verma. The investigation was conducted by a team led by Harinder Singh, SHO of Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

SSP Gaurav Toora told this correspondent on Monday evening that the case came to light after a complaint was filed on March 6 by Nirdesh Kumar, Branch Manager of RBL Finserve Limited at Sultanpur Lodhi.

In the complaint, he stated that Nishan Singh, who worked in the branch’s collection department, reported that he had been robbed of ₹2,73,950 on the night of March 5. Nishan had claimed that around 8 pm, while returning on a motorcycle near village Jabbowal, two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly thrashed and pushed him into a wheat field and robbed him before fleeing with the cash. The police registered an FIR.

However, during the course of the investigation, the police found that the alleged robbery had been staged. Further inquiry revealed that two bank employees had conspired to embezzle the collected money and fabricated the robbery story to mislead the authorities.

The police arrested Nishan Singh and Lovepreet Singh on March 7. Both accused were working in loan recovery operations at RBL Finserve branch in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The police have recovered ₹2.65 lakh from the accused along with a Samsung tablet and a KYC device used in banking operations. The accused were produced before the court and police remand was obtained.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nishan Singh of Wara Kali Rone in Ferozepur district and Lovepreet Singh of Kili Bodla, also in Ferozepur district.

