Two robbed of bike, cash at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

Two youths were robbed of their motorcycle and Rs 6,000 cash at gunpoint near Kahlwan village on the Jalandhar-Kartarpur Road on Monday.

The Kartarpur police on the complaint of the youths have started an investigation and scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene. The victims have been identified as Avtar Singh, who works as a delivery boy with Flipkart, and his friend Armaan.

Both the youths were standing on the road

near Kahlwan village when an unidentified man approached him, and before they could react pointed the gun at them and took away their bike and cash.