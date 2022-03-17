In brief

Two run over by speeding trains

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A 25-year-old youth was run over by a speeding train at the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Tarun, a resident of Haryana. Railway Police Inspector Gurbheij Singh said the deceased was coming from Rohtak to LPU. His legs got amputated in the mishap and he was rushed to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said GRP. In another incident, a migrant woman labourer hailing from West Bengal was run over by a train near Khajurala railway station on Phagwara-Jalandhar rail section on Tuesday night. The deceased, Kochanni Molcher (45), was hit by a train while crossing the railway lines. She died on the spot. The railway station in-charge said the woman was working as a labourer in ESPI company. OC

Man booked for beating wife

Phagwara: A woman was allegedly beaten up by her husband in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Phagwara on Wednesday. The accused husband, Ashok Kumar, was under the influence of liquor, the police said. The victim, identified as Varinder Kaur, the mother of two kids, was admitted to the local civil hospital. Rupinder Kaur, sister of the victim, said the accused used to beat her under the influence of alcohol. The incident has been reported to the police who have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC. The accused was still at large. OC

Three youths killed in mishap

Jalandhar: Three young pilgrims were killed when their bike reportedly overturned after hitting a vehicle near Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both real brothers, and their friend Rajkumar Lubana, all residents of Sagranwali village in Bhogpur. Bhogpur SHO said the exact cause of the accident was yet to be known. A case has been registered. TNS

Three booked for stealing phones

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police on Wednesday booked three persons on the charge of stealing smartphones from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Satpal Singh said the accused have been identified as Sunny, Yakub and Ghugi, all residents of Mohalla Khuram Pur, Mehatpur. Jaspreet Singh, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on March 12 and stole two mobile phones. A case has been registered. OC

Tributes paid to Sandeep Nangal

Phagwara: Activists of the Ardaas Welfare Society on Wednesday organised a candlelight march to pay homage to kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Phagwara. The candlelight march began from the post office and passed through Bansan Wala Bazaar, Gaushala,Sarai Road, Banga road in the town. The activists demanded immediate arrest of the killers. Those who participated included Jatinder Bobby Verma, Mohan Singh Gandhi among others.

