Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Nawanshahr, October 31
Taking stern action against shopkeepers violating the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Rules 2011, ADC Rajiv Verma today imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on two errant shopkeepers.
The Food Safety Department recently collected 25 samples of food items. Out of this, two samples failed test.
The ADC, while hearing the cases here today, issued a stern warning that substandard food items would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against shopkeepers found guilty of preparing or selling spurious eatables.
Rajiv Verma asked Food Safety Inspectors Sangeeta Sehdev and Vikramjit Singh to conduct such inspections in future as well and collect samples so that nobody could play with the health of people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...