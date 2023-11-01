Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 31

Taking stern action against shopkeepers violating the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Rules 2011, ADC Rajiv Verma today imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on two errant shopkeepers.

The Food Safety Department recently collected 25 samples of food items. Out of this, two samples failed test.

The ADC, while hearing the cases here today, issued a stern warning that substandard food items would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against shopkeepers found guilty of preparing or selling spurious eatables.

Rajiv Verma asked Food Safety Inspectors Sangeeta Sehdev and Vikramjit Singh to conduct such inspections in future as well and collect samples so that nobody could play with the health of people.

#Nawanshahr