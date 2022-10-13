Two smugglers arrested with 1-kg heroin

Tarn Taran, October 12
Valtoha police arrested the two remaining members of gang involved in drug smuggling from the border area on Tuesday, and seized 1-kg heroin from their possession.
The cops have also seized a bike from them. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said those arrested were identified as Nirmal Singh Nimma of VanTara Singh and Gursewak Singh Sewak of Lakhana village.
The gang was involved in smuggling drugs, arms from across the border, with the help of drones.
