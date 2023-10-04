Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

The rural police arrested two smugglers and recovered 300 grams of heroin from their possession here today. The suspects have been identified as Sunil and Pawan Kumar, residents of a village falling under the Lohian block.

The police said they were on a regular checking near Dumana village in Lohian. They came across a car bearing number PB67-D-4412. After seeing the police, the suspects, who were travelling in the car, came out of the vehicle and tried to flee.

“On suspicion, the police nabbed them. During checking, 300 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. The car in which they were travelling has also been impounded,” they said.

Police officials said both youngsters entered into the smuggling trade to make easy money. The suspects have a criminal past as cases under Sections 323, 324, 326, 506, 392 and 395 of the IPC, NDPS Act and Arms Act were already registered against them.

They said a case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Lohia police station. Further investigations were on into the case.