Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

Two youths have been arrested by the city police for a snatching incident which was reported last month near Ladowali road. Three mobile phones, a motorcycle and Rs 50,000 cash have been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sonu, a resident of Kartarpur, and Jaspal, a resident of Adampur in Jalandhar.

As per police, the accused had snatched a mobile phone from Anita Madaan, a resident of Link road near Ladowali on April 5. They said both the accused are habitual offenders as many cases of snatching had already been registered against them in different police stations across the city.

Divulging details, the Rama Mandi police officials said they received a tip-off that two snatchers, who were involved in last month snatching incident, were in city near Adampur road. Following which the police laid the trap and arrested both the accused from the spot.

A case under Sections 379-B, 34 and 412 of the IPC have been registered against the accused at Rama Mandi police station. The accused have been taken in remand for further investigations.