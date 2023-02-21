Two snatchers target Asst PRO, arrested

Our Correspodent

Hoshiarpur, February 20

The Model Town police have arrested two persons accused of snatching a mobile phone from an Assistant Public Relations Officer.

According to information, Assistant Public Relations Officer Lokesh Chaubey complained to the police that he along with his sister-in-law was waiting for a relative at the local Prabhat Chowk. In the meantime, two snatchers came on an Activa and snatched the mobile phone from him and ran away.

After registering the case, the police arrested the two accused Rajbir Singh, a resident of Pandori Rukman and Harpreet Singh of Dhakkowal. The snatched mobile phone was also recovered from them.