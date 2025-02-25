DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Two students die in road accident

Two students die in road accident

Two school students died in a fatal accident at Nawan Pind Gatewala on Goindwal Road here this morning. The accident occurred due to collision between a truck and a bike. The truck driver fled the accident site. ASI Baldev Singh...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mangled remains of a truck and a bike which met with an accident on Goindwal road in Kapurthala on Monday.
Advertisement

Two school students died in a fatal accident at Nawan Pind Gatewala on Goindwal Road here this morning.

The accident occurred due to collision between a truck and a bike. The truck driver fled the accident site. ASI Baldev Singh from Kotwali police station reached the spot and began investigation. The bodies of the youths were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The victims were identified as Roopesh Kumar (16), a student of Class X, and Nitish Kumar (13), a student of Class VIII. Both of them were the residents of Bhawanipur and were reportedly going to take their board examination at 10 am this morning when they met with an accident. The bike of their neighbour (PB-09-AF-1218) got damaged in the accident.

Advertisement

Police teams are on a hunt to nab the truck owner. Since both drivers were underage, the police were still to lodge a case. Statements of the families have been taken.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper