Two students die in road accident

Two school students died in a fatal accident at Nawan Pind Gatewala on Goindwal Road here this morning.

The accident occurred due to collision between a truck and a bike. The truck driver fled the accident site. ASI Baldev Singh from Kotwali police station reached the spot and began investigation. The bodies of the youths were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The victims were identified as Roopesh Kumar (16), a student of Class X, and Nitish Kumar (13), a student of Class VIII. Both of them were the residents of Bhawanipur and were reportedly going to take their board examination at 10 am this morning when they met with an accident. The bike of their neighbour (PB-09-AF-1218) got damaged in the accident.

Police teams are on a hunt to nab the truck owner. Since both drivers were underage, the police were still to lodge a case. Statements of the families have been taken.