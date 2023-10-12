Two thieves land in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Goraya police arrested two thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles and 950 intoxicant tablets from their possession on Tuesday night. The suspects have been identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Chack Des Raj village, and Jarnail Singh, a resident of Nurpur village. The suspects confessed to their involvement in more than six criminal cases in which they were declared proclaimed offenders. OC

Drug peddler booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant powder. Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Jemas, alias Jama, a resident of Mohalla Kalam Pura. The SHO said the police got a tip-off that the suspect was selling intoxicant powder. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man attacked, robbed of Rs 15K

Phagwara: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants looted Rs 15,000 from an employee of a courier company on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Jhugian village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, told the police that the incident took place while he was returning after delivering a supply. Three motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked him and snatched Rs 15,000 from him near Shankar village on the Nakodar-Jandiala road. The victim, who suffered injuries, was rushed to the Shankar Civil Hospital. After getting information, Nakodar Sadar SHO GS Nagra reached the spot and started investigations. OC

Man nabbed under Excise Act

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Nirvail Singh, alias Gori, a resident of Ajtanni village. Investigating officer Daljit Singh said 18 bottles of hooch were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect.

