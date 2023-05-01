Two villagers found dead

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 30

A middle-aged villager, identified as Roop Lal, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in village Sunrra Rajputan near Phagwara this morning.

The deceased was residing alone after the death of his wife. He is survived by his two married daughters and a son who lives separately. Cardiac arrest due to deep stress could be cause of his death, the police said. The police have sent the body to the local Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a resident of Khanpur Dhadda village under Nakodar Sadar police station was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday. Investigating Officer (IO) Janak Raj said the deceased has been identified as Amrik Singh.

The IO said that Kulwinder Kaur, the mother of the deceased, told the police that her son was a drunkard and might have died due to excessive drinking. The police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.