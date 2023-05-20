Two wanted criminals held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have nabbed a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the past many months. Investigating officer (IO) Salinder Singh said the accused has been identified as Veeru of Vajid Pur village in Ferozepur. He had been wanted in a case of drug peddling. The IO said the police have also arrested PO Kulwant Singh, a resident of Punia village, who was wanted for allegedly obstructing a public way. OC

Cash stolen from gurdwara

Phagwara: Some unidentified thieves barged into the historic Mata Ganga Ji Mao Sahib Gurdwara and decamped with cash after breaking the coin box. Mohan Singh, the gurdwara manager, told the police that the thieves had barged into the religious place by breaking the windowpanes and stealing cash from the coin box. The monthly collection in the coin box is about Rs 70,000. Bilga police officer Anwar Masih reached the spot to investigate the matter. OC

Truck stolen from market

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked some unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing a truck. Rajvir Singh of Maheru village complained to the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that he had parked his truck at an old grain market, where it was later stolen. Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said a case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC, following an inquiry. OC

Honour for Phagwara cop

Phagwara: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police Rashpaul Singh who was declared the second best ‘Passport Verification Officer’ in Punjab was awarded with a commendation disk. Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, Harpreet Singh Benipal conferred the honour on him.