Two-wheeler thief nabbed

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing motorcycles. Investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Saabi, a resident of Lattian Wal village in Kapurthala. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 379, 411 and 482 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. His accomplice was arrested earlier. OC
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past one month. Investigating officer Balwidar Singh said the accused had been identified as Balvir Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kasba, Mehatpur. He was wanted in a case registered under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 290 of the IPC and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act registered on May 30, 2020. OC
Woman held under Excise Act
Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a woman for selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Balwindar Singh said 50 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the woman, identified as Gurmito, a resident of Mohalla Kasba, Mehatpur. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.
PO lands in police net
Phagwara: The Rawalpindi police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the last 12 years. The arrested accused was identified as Parminder Singh, alias Pindi, a resident of Jagpalpur village. OC
Boy run over by train
Phagwara: An unidentified boy was run over by the Shan-e-Punjab train near Chiherru on Jalandhar-Phagwara rail section. The deceased was crossing the railway track and was run over by the train. Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case and kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification. OC
