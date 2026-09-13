Two women among five dead in Kapurthala road mishaps

Five persons, including two women, were killed in two road accidents involving motorcycles in Kapurthala district, the police said.

Three persons, including two women, were killed after the motorcycle they were riding reportedly collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Amritsar national highway late on Friday night. All of them died on the spot.

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ASI Harjinder Singh said a voter identity card bearing the name of Amna, wife of Satnam, a resident of Lopoke village in Amritsar district, was recovered from the spot. The police have launched a search for the vehicle driver.

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In another accident, two persons were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Kadhal Kalan village on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Prabhjit Singh, a resident of Mothanwal village, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Kalru village. The injured riders were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Prabhjit was returning home from the Civil Hospital, where his pregnant wife was admitted, when the accident occurred. Ravinder was employed at a tractor workshop and was returning home when the collision took place. The police have launched an investigation.