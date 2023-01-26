Two women blackmailers booked

Phagwara, January 25
On the basis of a complaint lodged by Savita Rani, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagari in Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Section 292 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against two women on the charge of blackmailing and threatening the complainant from a mobile number obtained with the fake ID of the complainant itself.
The accused women were identified as Rekha Rani and Maya Rani, residents of village Khera-Bhattian.
No arrests have been made thus far. The matter is being investigated by the police.
