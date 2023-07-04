Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

Two women died on the spot while two others suffered serious after a speeding truck rammed into an auto on the Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road here.

An auto driver was picking up passengers for Kapurthala at the bus stand near the RCF on the Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi route. Meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from the Sultanpur Lodhi side rammed into the auto. As a result, two women were died on the spot. Two other women suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

Injured women admitted to hospital The injured women have been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in RCF. Owing to their serious condition, they were referred to a Jalandhar hospital. The truck driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

Those died have been identified as Davinder Kaur (57), a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Saido Bhulana, and Ramandeep Kaur (26), a resident of RCF. Two others who suffered injuries have been identified as Anu Datta (37) and Poonam (20).

Bhulana police station in-charge Puran Chand said after getting information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital. Two women were declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, the accident took place late on Sunday afternoon. When the auto driver was picking up passengers for Kapurthala, a multi-axle truck coming from the Sultanpur Lodhi side hit the auto from behind. The auto-rickshaw was also badly damaged in the mishap. The police have taken both vehicles into their possession.