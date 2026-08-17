Two women killed in road accident near Talwara in Hoshiarpur

Two women riding a scooter were killed in a tragic road accident near Labbar village under the jurisdiction of Talwara police station on Sunday. According to information, a tipper truck was travelling from Kamahi Devi towards Chamui when it collided with a scooter travelling ahead near Labbar village. The impact was severe, leaving the scooter badly damaged and both women critically injured. They died at the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as Kamni and Ranjana Singh, both residents of Nichli Puhari village. After receiving information about the accident, a police team from Talwara reached the spot and inspected the scene. The bodies were taken into custody, and further legal proceedings were initiated.

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The tipper truck driver reportedly fled the scene following the accident. Police have launched a search for the driver and are gathering information from the area as part of the investigation. Eyewitnesses and other people are also being questioned to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.

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The deaths of the two women from the same village have plunged their families into mourning. The exact cause of the accident and responsibility for the collision will be established after the police investigation is completed.