Two women snatchers held

Phagwara, February 4
Two women thieves were caught when they were running away after stealing a woman’s purse.
Seema Rani, a resident of Mahilpur, said she was on way back home from Salarpur when these women took her purse out of the bag and ran away. However, people present at the site caught them. Another purse was seized from from them.
City SHO Amandeep said the thieves were identified as Aruna and Asha, residents of railway station road in Jalandhar. Further action is being taken after registering a case against them.
