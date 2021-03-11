Two years on, players set to return to sports school

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 25

After a gap of two years, the Government Sports School here will finally get players. The admissions could not happen due to the Covid pandemic earlier. Sports trials started today for players under the categories of under 17 and 19. Trials of boxing, gymnastics, swimming, athletics, and volleyball were held.

The participation, however, remained less. Only 10 players each took part in boxing and swimming. As many as 18 players turned up for gymnastics, while 92 participated in athletics, and 120 for volleyball.

As per information, there were times when over 300 players used to register themselves for volleyball and above 50 for swimming, boxing, and gymnastics. The trials will however continue on Thursday too.

Apart from less participation, another issue that troubled coaches was that they observed less strength and no physical fitness among players. One of the coaches said speed and agility were missing in some players and since no tournament could take place during the pandemic, they were out of practice which was clearly visible in their performance.

Another coach said schools from where these students come do not have any PT teacher, so, how would they be trained in the absence of a guide. “However, we are hopeful that we will find good talent and will teach them,” he said.

A player from Jalandhar (18), who had come to give trials for volleyball, said he was 16 when Covid outbreak hit the nation, and then there was no practice or tournaments. “I have lost those golden years of my life when I could learn and perform well. My love for sports has brought me here and hope I get selected for better training,” he said.

Notably, athletics and swimming events that used to take place at the sports school, took place at DAV College and PAP institute respectively. The reason behind this was that both the track and swimming pool are not in a condition where an event could be held.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said the reason for low strength was mainly Covid. “Also, we are ready to take trials for those players who missed them on Wednesday. Our main aim is to find capable players, so, we will test them in the coming days too. Whoever wants to come, is welcome,” he said.