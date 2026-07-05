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Home / Jalandhar / Two youths arrested with drugs in Nawanshahr

Two youths arrested with drugs in Nawanshahr

50 gram heroin, ₹21,000 drug money, pistol seized

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:00 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested two youths in Nawanshahr after allegedly recovering 50 gram of heroin, ₹21,000 drug money, and a .32 bore pistol loaded with three cartridges during an operation.

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According to the police, the accused have been identified as Lov, alias Gaurav (25), and Rohit, alias Kalu (21). Both are residents of Valmiki Mohalla, Nawanshahr.

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The police said the case was registered on the complaint of ASI Ravi Kumar, who was on patrol with a police team near Pir Baba's shrine on Musapur Road. They noticed two young men standing near the canal. On spotting the police vehicle, the duo allegedly attempted to leave the area in a hurried manner, arousing suspicion.

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During the operation, one of the accused threw a transparent polythene packet into nearby bushes. The police apprehended both individuals and recovered the discarded packet, which allegedly contained 50 gram of heroin along with ₹21,000 drug money.

A search of the second accused allegedly led to the recovery of a .32 bore pistol loaded with three cartridges.

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Following the recoveries, the police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

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