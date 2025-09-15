Two youths die in train accidents

Two youths lost their lives in separate train accidents in Phagwara on Saturday, the GRP said.

Advertisement

In the first incident, Jarnail Singh of Patiala, who was travelling to Amritsar on the Dadar Express, died after coming under the wheels of the train at Phagwara railway station. The police said Singh had stepped off the train to purchase something when it halted at the station. While attempting to re-board the moving train, he slipped and was crushed to death.

In another accident, Munish Kumar of Ludhiana was fatally struck by a train near Chiherru on the Phagwara–Jalandhar rail section. According to the police, Kumar was crossing the tracks when the mishap occurred.

Advertisement

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered separate cases in connection with both incidents. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations conducted at the local Civil Hospital.