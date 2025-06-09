DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Two youths killed in accident near Goraya

Two youths killed in accident near Goraya

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:29 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a tragic road accident near Goraya , two youth lost their lives on late last night after a vehicle hit their motorcycle. The deceased have been identified as Simarjeet Singh, a resident of Goraya, and Lucky (16), a resident of Ghurka village. Both were reportedly heading towards Sang Dhesian on a motorcycle when the fatal collision occurred.

Advertisement

The incident took place near a petrol pump close to a bridge on the Goraya-Sang Dhesian road around 8:15 pm. Witnesses claim that the motorcycle did not sustain significant damage, suggesting that the youths might have been hit from the side and then run over by a heavy vehicle. Both suffered fatal head injuries.

Upon receiving information, members of the Road Safety Force and personnel from the Goraya Police Station, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sikandar Singh Virk, reached the scene. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital, Phillaur.

Advertisement

SHO Virk confirmed the deaths and stated that both victims appeared to be young. He added that an FIR has been registered and the police are working to identify the vehicle responsible for the collision.

Local resident Shubh, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, recounted, “Both were riding safely, but it appeared that a vehicle hit them from the side and ran over them. By the time we reached, both had already succumbed to their injuries.”

Advertisement

Lucky, who was just 16-year-old, was the only brother of six sisters. His parents reportedly had him after several years of prayers. Simarjeet Singh was working as a mason and is survived by his two sisters.

The police have recorded statements from family members and witnesses. Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the nearby area to assist in identifying the vehicle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts