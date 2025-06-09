Two youths killed in accident near Goraya

In a tragic road accident near Goraya , two youth lost their lives on late last night after a vehicle hit their motorcycle. The deceased have been identified as Simarjeet Singh, a resident of Goraya, and Lucky (16), a resident of Ghurka village. Both were reportedly heading towards Sang Dhesian on a motorcycle when the fatal collision occurred.

Advertisement

The incident took place near a petrol pump close to a bridge on the Goraya-Sang Dhesian road around 8:15 pm. Witnesses claim that the motorcycle did not sustain significant damage, suggesting that the youths might have been hit from the side and then run over by a heavy vehicle. Both suffered fatal head injuries.

Upon receiving information, members of the Road Safety Force and personnel from the Goraya Police Station, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sikandar Singh Virk, reached the scene. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital, Phillaur.

Advertisement

SHO Virk confirmed the deaths and stated that both victims appeared to be young. He added that an FIR has been registered and the police are working to identify the vehicle responsible for the collision.

Local resident Shubh, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, recounted, “Both were riding safely, but it appeared that a vehicle hit them from the side and ran over them. By the time we reached, both had already succumbed to their injuries.”

Advertisement

Lucky, who was just 16-year-old, was the only brother of six sisters. His parents reportedly had him after several years of prayers. Simarjeet Singh was working as a mason and is survived by his two sisters.

The police have recorded statements from family members and witnesses. Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the nearby area to assist in identifying the vehicle.