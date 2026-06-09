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Home / Jalandhar / Two youths killed in road mishap in Phagwara

Two youths killed in road mishap in Phagwara

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Two youths travelling on a scooter were killed in a road accident near LPU in village Chiherru late last night.

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The deceased were identified as Balwinder Kumar (26) and Lovepreet (27) of Nangal Colony, Gobindpura, Phagwara.

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As per reports received here today, their Activa was found damaged on the road and both were found dead near the Activa. One of their friends said the cause of the accident couldn’t be ascertained yet as CCTV cameras on the highway were found non-functional. The police have registered a case against unknown persons and handed over the bodies of the youths to their families after autopsy this evening.

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