U-18 hockey player felicitated ahead of Australia training camp

A felicitation ceremony was organised in Sarinh village, Nakodar, to honour young hockey player Brinder Singh, a member of the Indian under-18 hockey team that recently emerged victorious in a prestigious tournament held in Japan.

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Brinder Singh’s achievement has brought immense pride not only to his village but also to the entire Nakodar region. Despite facing severe financial hardships, Brinder has displayed exceptional determination towards the sport. “His father passed away several years ago and his mother earns a livelihood by working as a domestic helper in various households. Overcoming these challenges, Brinder has risen to represent the nation and achieve international success”, said Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya, Congress halqa incharge from Nakodar. He said that Sarinh village had its own hockey stadium and had given national and international-level hockey players to the country.

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The event witnessed the participation of a large number of villagers, sports enthusiasts and former hockey players, who have represented Punjab and India at various levels. On this occasion, Dr Dahiya felicitated Brinder Singh for his achievement and also extended financial assistance to encourage and support his sporting journey.

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Dr Dahiya congratulated Brinder Singh and his family and stated that talented youth like him are a source of inspiration for society. He remarked that achieving international success despite financial difficulties is a matter of great pride and motivation for the younger generation. He assured full support to the young player and announced that all necessary hockey kits and sports equipment required by Brinder would be provided before he leaves for a hockey training camp in Australia on June 19.

Former hockey players present at the event also praised Brinder’s dedication and perseverance and encouraged him to continue working hard to bring more laurels to Punjab and India.

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The villagers expressed their happiness and pride over the success of their local hero and wished him success in all his future endeavours. The ceremony concluded with the community extending their best wishes to Brinder Singh for his upcoming Australia camp and future international competitions.