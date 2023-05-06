‘Udaan’ gives rural women wings to better future

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 5

The project ‘Udaan’ has turned the fortune for 25 women residents of Bhawanipur village by making them financially independent. They start earning regular monthly income by assembling LED lights at their village.

‘Udaan’, launched a month ago by Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, has tied up with a private firm for assembling LEDs by women registered with the self-help groups.

Sarangal said that the project had been launched with an aim to improve the economic status of women in the state. He said that the project has been paying special attention to increase women participation as a work force and it would have direct impact on the Punjab’s economy.

Under the project, a raw material is being provided at the common centres where the women work in groups to assemble, test and pack these LED lights. These women work under the supervision of two trainers placed by the company who build their capacity and motivate them to achieve more.

Around 25 women were currently enrolled and working under this project in the district. This helps these women to earn around Rs 8,000 per month, he added.

The project is monitored at multiple levels under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner. There is PSRLM work activist team which supervise the activities at ground level and report to Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow and District Programme Manager, NRLM.

Every three months, a report is being generated to evaluate the progress and impact of this project on the livelihoods of associated women.

Manjeet Kaur from Bhawanipur village said that earlier she didn’t have any source of income but now she has a regular source of income which enhanced her self-confidence and she is also financially supporting her family.

Hailing the efforts of district administration, Baljinder Kaur and Gurbaksh Kaur said that they were not facing any difficulties in discharging their other responsibilities towards family as they were working in their own villages. They said that this project had also enabled them to contribute to the quality education to the children.