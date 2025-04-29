UE residents hit as level crossing closed

Residents of Urban Estate, Phase-1 and Phase-2 localities, who had been connected through a level crossing, are in a fix for the past two days as the passage has been closed.

The railway authorities have told the residents that the C-7 crossing will remain closed now and that they shall have to use an underpass that was constructed recently. The residents said the sudden announcement has started affecting their daily lives as the public is being made to cope with massive traffic chaos and harassment.

Guriqbal Singh, a resident of UE Phase-2, said, "There are 15 schools in the two localities and thousands of students, their parents and staff that have got affected due to the closure of the crossing. Ambulances and funeral processions are blocked. Shops and local businessmen are suffering losses."

The residents said if railway officials would remain adamant on the issue, the property prices in the area could also crash. "The sudden closure of the road has divided our city. Not everyone can cross the underpass. It is an insecure area for the elderly, women and young girls.

The residents of both the colonies have planned to take up the issue with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Chairman, Railway Board and Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar.