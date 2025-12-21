DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / UK delegation visits LPU for academic, cultural exchange

UK delegation visits LPU for academic, cultural exchange

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:15 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Students from the Isle of Wight College, UK, showcase traditional costumes on the ramp at LPU campus.
Reaffirming its position as one of India’s leading universities for internationalisation and global connectivity, Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently hosted a delegation from the United Kingdom.

The cohort, comprising 14 faculty members and students from the Isle of Wight College, UK, participated in an intensive two week cultural and academic exchange program. The programme, devised by LPU’s Division of International Affairs in collaboration with the India Business Group, was designed not just as a visit, but as a strategic platform for cross cultural pedagogy and knowledge transfer. The visit also saw the presence of the Acting Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom in Chandigarh, underscoring the diplomatic and strategic importance of the collaboration.

LPU curated a multi-disciplinary itinerary that bridged the gap between classroom theory and global application. At the Mittal School of Business, the UK delegates attended an exclusive session on “Jugaad Marketing.” In the School of Hotel Management kitchens, they prepared traditional Indian dishes for the first time, engaging in an enriching culinary exchange with hospitality students. At the School of Fashion Design, students immersed themselves in creative pursuits, participating in clay art workshops and further took part in an impressive Indian couture showcase. Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, “In an era defined by rapid transformation, universities must function as platforms where nations exchange knowledge, perspectives, and responsibility.” Reflecting on the programme, Ros Parker, Principal of Isle of Wight College, expressed deep appreciation for the experience, stating, “This exchange has been a remarkable blend of learning, culture, and creativity. The openness of dialogue, the spirit of innovation, and the warmth of the LPU community have created an atmosphere where our students truly grow.”

Dr Aman Mittal, Vice President of LPU, emphasised the strategic value of international partnerships, stating, “Collaborations of this nature create ecosystems where ideas, methodologies, and cultural perspectives intersect. At LPU, the focus is on building such meaningful academic linkages that not only enrich learning but also broaden the scope of scholarly engagement.”

