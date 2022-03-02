Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

In a humanitarian touch to the distressed families of students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, officials of the district administration on Tuesday visited them and promised to provide all possible assistance to bring their children back home safely.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, SDMs, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars spent the entire day in the field visiting these distressed families residing in their respective jurisdictions.

There are about 28 such families in Jalandhar-1 sub division, followed by 18 in Jalandhar-2, four in Phillaur while one each in Nakodar and Shahkot sub divisions. The officials assured best possible help as it was already working as a bridge between these families and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The list of stuck up Jalandhar-based students was proactively prepare and provided to state government for further action, they added. The officials also spoke to some of the students stuck in Ukraine and suggested them to upkeep their morale in the prevailing circumstances as maximum efforts were being made here for their safe passage to India.

The DC said the administration would leave no stone unturned to help them in these testing times.