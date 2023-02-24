Ukraine-returned students start heading to Georgia

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 23

Indian students pursuing MBBS course in Ukraine, who returned a year ago after a war had broken out, have begun moving to Georgia and Kyrgyzstan for completion of their course.

As a part of the academic mobility programme, the students who had completed one semester or a year or their course online from Ukraine-based medical universities, have now been offered to move to colleges in these countries for completing their degrees.

Jalandhar-based Pavittar Singh, whose daughter Jasmine had completed three years of her MBBS degree from Kharkiv University, says: “My daughter appeared in the third year examination from here in June. Now, she has completed one semester from here. Since there are no signs of the war coming to an end and there is no adjustment being offered to our children in the Indian medical colleges, the university has offered us to move to Georgia for regular classes for the next semester. They have sought the record of my daughter to facilitate her migration.”

Dr Subhash from Jalandhar, whose daughter had been studying MBBS in Kharkiv University, has said she has completed one year of her course in online mode from home. “But now the university has given us two options to apply for admission in transit campuses either at Georgia or at Kyrgyzstan. We have begun the process of her fresh enrollment so that her visa processing could also get started,” he discussed.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Sharma from Kapurthala, whose son Shivang, too, has been studying MBBS in Ukraine said, “Our son had got into the fifth year of MBBS and moved to Georgia in November.

He is quite satisfied with his regular studies on the new campus and is settled well in three months now.

The fee that we have paid for the Georgia campus was slightly on the higher side as compared to Ukraine but we are satisfied that there has at least been no loss of his studies.”