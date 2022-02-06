Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

The surveillance teams of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have recovered valuables worth Rs 3.62 crore, including unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1.07 crore, during the checking at different locations in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the administration has deployed several expert teams to keep a close tab over the movement of cash and other valuables, which could possibly be used to allure voters for the forthcoming elections. As many as 81 static surveillance teams, 81 flying squad teams, 18 video viewing teams, nine accounting teams, nine assistant expenditure observers, excise, and police teams have been deployed for all nine Assembly segments in Jalandhar, he said, adding that over 1,000 officials working in these teams have been entrusted with the task to check the flow of money and other material so that elections were conducted in an impartial and transparent manner. Thori further mentioned that the team members have been keeping a track of cash and valuables so that these material and money could not be used as freebies to allure voters.

The DC said nearly 2.12 lakh litres of liquor amounting Rs 71 lakh has been seized and subsequently destroyed by officials, followed by drugs and narcotic substances worth Rs 1.69 crore by the teams and police officials during their checking. Likewise, other items, including laptops, pressure cookers and sarees, amounting to Rs 16 lakh have also been seized after the implantation of model code of conduct in the district, he said.

The DC reiterated his commitment that provisions of model code of conduct were being enforced in the district in letter and spirit. —