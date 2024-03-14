Unati Cooperative Society signs three MoUs

Our Correspondent

Talwara, March 13

Unati Cooperative Society signed three groundbreaking MoUs in the presence of Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmer Welfare, and Food Processing, Shoba Karandlaje. The minister was the chief guest at the event and was present in online mode.

Unati signed an MoU with IQVL Verticals Pvt Ltd for the ‘Unati Behan Drone Didi’ project, which aims to teach women about piloting drones, which would open new frontiers for them in the agricultural and technological sectors.

Additionally, collaborations were announced with Unati and the Jeeva Universal Foundation to address climate change through sustainable practices such as building bamboo bioeconomies in areas and water and soil conservation. The MoUs were signed by Usha Iyar, the chairperson of the foundation. Unati also signed a MOU with NCCF and Krishna Vasudeva Foods Pvt Ltd for the distribution of NCCF-made Bharat Brand products, ensuring accessibility to affordable food items for consumers. Bharat Brand Products was an initiative of the Government of India under the Price Stabilisation Fund to manage price rises through cooperatives.

Unati’s director, Jyoti Saroop, expressed gratitude to the companies that joined hands at the event and said that this showcased how it began with the theme of ‘Bin Sehkar Nehi Uddhar” and moved to the PM’s vision of “Sehkar se Samriddhi”. She said Unati Behan Drone Didi was complying with the Namo Didi programme of PM, which was launched recently, adding that the distribution of Bharat Brand products through Unati Behan would strengthen the Women Livelihood Generation Mission of Unati Cooperative. Saroop said this celebration not only marks a significant milestone for Unati Cooperative Societies but also paves the way for a sustainable and empowered future, in alignment with the goals of economic independence, environmental sustainability and social upliftment.

