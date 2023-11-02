Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

Hoshiarpur, November 1
Following instructions of the Punjab Government, an unauthorised colony at Khichiyan village in Mukerian district was demolished today. The action was taken on the instructions of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba.
Giving information, District Town Planner Naval Kishore Sharma said action was taken by the regulatory staff of the District Town Planner, Hoshiarpur office, to demolish unauthorised colony outside the limits of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation. He said the drive would continue in the future too. Sharma cautioned people not to buy plots in unauthorised colonies as they might face financial losses and difficulties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house
The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a f...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today
There were 47 log-ins to Moitra's parliamentary account from...