Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 1

Following instructions of the Punjab Government, an unauthorised colony at Khichiyan village in Mukerian district was demolished today. The action was taken on the instructions of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba.

Giving information, District Town Planner Naval Kishore Sharma said action was taken by the regulatory staff of the District Town Planner, Hoshiarpur office, to demolish unauthorised colony outside the limits of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation. He said the drive would continue in the future too. Sharma cautioned people not to buy plots in unauthorised colonies as they might face financial losses and difficulties.

