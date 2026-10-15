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Home / Jalandhar / Uncertainty over Punjab bandh in Doaba to protest Jhota's murder

Uncertainty over Punjab bandh in Doaba to protest Jhota's murder

Congress, BJP, Akali Dal, farmer bodies announce support; most schools, market associations undecided; highway blockade and protest planned in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:32 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Even as the Congress, BJP, SAD, SAD (Punar Surjit) and various farmer organisations announced support for the Punjab bandh call given in solidarity with the family of slain anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota of Mansa, there was little clarity till Wednesday evening on its likely impact in the Doaba region.

Most educational institutions had not taken a final call on whether to remain closed. Market associations, too, were undecided on observing the bandh. BKU Doaba leaders announced that they would block the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch of the national highway near McDonald's for four hours, from 10 am to 2 pm. SAD (Urban) leaders, led by Iqbal S Dhindsa, announced a sit-in protest at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk from 10 am onward.

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Leaders of various political and social organisations expressed support for the bandh call for the larger cause, but most favoured a voluntary rather than a forced shutdown.

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CT group MD Manbir Singh said, "We have decided to keep our educational institutes open. We could not get any clarity on the bandh call till the evening. We are taking the decision as decided by the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association and CBSE Schools Association. If any decision is taken later tonight or tomorrow morning, students will be informed through our apps."

Ravinder Dhir of the Khel Udyog Sangh said, "Meetings have been held with members of market associations and farm leaders. So far, there has been no conclusive decision. We have conveyed that if required, businesses may remain closed only till 2 pm".

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Harpal Chadha of the Sikh Talmel Committee said market associations had expressed concern over frequent bandh calls affecting business, particularly during the festive season. “The accused in the Jhota murder case have been arrested and action has also been taken against them. Therefore, we have not been able to reach a consensus on whether the city should observe a bandh,” he said.

Congress MC councillor Paramjot Singh Sherry Chadha, who represents the Rainik Bazaar market area, said, "The associations have not confirmed to us if they will keep shut tomorrow."

Meanwhile, PCC chief Pargat Singh issued a release, saying that the Congress would support a complete bandh tomorrow. BJP district president Ashok Sareen Hikky too said, "We shall support bandh call to express solidarity on anti-drug issue." Punar Surjit leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala too released a video saying, "We will support the bandh call on October 15 over drug and law and order problem in the state".

The traders' association at Nawanshahr, however, announced it on the social media that they would keep all commercial establishments closed from 9 am to 12 noon.

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