Uncle-nephew duo drowns in Beas

A tragic incident marred the festive spirit of Baisakhi in Kapurthala, where two young men from village Butala lost their lives after drowning in the Beas while taking a holy dip. The deceased Ramandeep Singh (22) and his uncle Gurdev Singh (30) had gone to bathe in the river between Butala and Chakkoki Mand.

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According to witnesses, both men were bathing in the river when a strong current suddenly pulled one of them into deeper waters. The other tried to rescue him but both were swept away by the flow. Despite immediate alarm raised by people present at the site, the duo could not be saved.

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The police from Dhilwan reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation with the help of NDRF teams and local divers. After nearly three-and-a-half hours of intensive efforts, the bodies were recovered from the river and later handed over to the family members.

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SHO Dalwinderbir Singh confirmed that the information about the incident was received in the afternoon, following which search operations were launched promptly. He also verified that the victims were closely related.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom on the village, with mourning gripping the entire area.