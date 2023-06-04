Undertrial flees from court, nabbed after hour

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 3

An undertrial in the NDPS case fled from the court complex by tricking the police personnel. He was arrested by the police after an hour.

Sub-Inspector Ravinder Singh took the accused, who was arrested under NDPS Act this evening, to produce him before the court. The Sub-Inspector had gone to court along with other police personnel to produce Hardeep and some other accused before the court. Hardeep escaped by dodging the police personnel. After getting the information, DSP Daljit Singh Khakh and SHO Harprem Singh, along with the police force, reached the spot and a search operation was initiated. After some concerted efforts, the accused, Hardeep Singh, was nabbed from the bushes in the military ground in front of the SDM office.