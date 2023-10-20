Unidentified Man run over by train

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: An unidentified middle-aged man was run over by a train near the Phagwara railway station on Wednesday night. GRP in-charge Gurbheij Singh said it could not be ascertained yet whether the deceased was run over while crossing the railway track or it was a suicide. However, the body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification. OC

Vehicle thief arrested

Phagwara: The Phagwara police arrested a vehicle thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession on Wednesday last night. The suspect has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sangh-Dhesian village near Goraya. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Migrant arrested with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a migrant on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer (IO) Manjit Singh said 10 gram of heroin was recovered from the drug peddler, identified as Mohamad Aasif, a native of UP and presently living in Mohalla Ravi Dass Pura, Nurmahal. A case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

2 get life term in murder case

Phagwara: Dharminder Pal Singla, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jalandhar, has sentenced two persons to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case. The accused have been identified as Chamkaur Singh, alias Goldi, a resident of Kang Kalan village, and his brother Harjit Singh, alias Neka. They were also fined Rs 1 lakh each. The Lohian Khas police had booked them on the charge of murdering Anmol Singh of Kang Kalan village on July 18, 2020. OC

3 brew illicit liquor, booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charge of brewing illicit liquor. Excise inspector Sahil Ganga complained to the police that the suspects - Paramjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Akashdeep Singh, residents of Ram Pur village, - were brewing illicit liquor and five bottles of hooch, 30 kg of lahan (raw liquor) and utensils for brewing were recovered. The suspects, however, managed to flee from the spot. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered.

#Phagwara