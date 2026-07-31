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Home / Jalandhar / Unidentified youth found dead in Phagwara, police suspect drug overdose

Unidentified youth found dead in Phagwara, police suspect drug overdose

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:17 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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An unidentified youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a garbage dump in Chajj Colony, Phagwara, on Wednesday, with police suspecting a drug overdose as the possible cause of death.

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Acting on information, SP Phagwara Madhvi Sharma, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot and supervised the preliminary investigation. The body was subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where it will undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

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Dr Naresh Kundra of the Civil Hospital said the unidentified body has been preserved in the hospital mortuary for 72 hours to facilitate identification by relatives or acquaintances. He added that further legal formalities will be carried out if the deceased remains unidentified after the stipulated period.

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Speaking to The Tribune, SP Madhvi Sharma said that while the death is suspected to be the result of a drug overdose, the exact cause will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received. She further stated that a special police force has been deployed in the notorious Chajj Colony area to intensify surveillance and take strict action against drug peddling.

The police officer also confirmed that proceedings have been initiated under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is underway to establish the identity of the deceased and ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

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