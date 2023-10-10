Union members up in arms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

Members of several unions, including Nagar Nigam Driver Technical and JCB Operators’ Union, Sewermen Employees’ Union, Nigam Safai Mazdoor Union, Driver Staff Welfare Association, held a protest against the Municipal Corporation here today.

The union members have been demanding the recruitment of Class IV employees on a permanent basis. Due to the protest, lifting of waste remained suspended from the city today.

Representatives of the unions also met the MC Commissioner and discussed the demands that they have been raising since long. Other demands include promotion of Class IV employees working in the MC to sanitary supervisors. “JCB operators working on outsourcing should be given salaries on time,” the members said.

“It is not the first time that we have raised these issues. If our demands are not met, we will intensify the protest and not lift the waste,” the members said. They also condemned the idea of recruiting Class IV employees on a contractual and outsourced basis.