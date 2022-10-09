Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 8

Union Minister of State Som Prakash today visited GT Road, Hoshiarpur Road, Satnampura area along with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chief General Manager RP Singh and inspected a small bridge and related works for the people coming towards Satnampura after ending the encroachment.

Interacting with reporters after the visit, the minister stressed his focus was on ending the problems faced by Phagwara city residents at the earliest.

RP Singh said the works would be fast-tracked and it would be ensured the waterlogging problem on GT Road during rains did not recur.

The minister said there would be no shortage of grants for the works and these would be carried out quickly. On the occasion, local leaders Avtar Singh Mand, former Mayor Arun Khosla, Harpreet Singh Sonu, Nitin Chadha and Ballu Walia were present.